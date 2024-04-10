(Bloomberg) -- Peter Magyar, Hungary’s newfound political star who’s seeking to take on nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, applied to register a political party for European Parliament elections.

Magyar has filed the application to compete in the June 9 ballot under the auspices of the Respect and Freedom party, according to a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday and a filing on the election authority’s website. The regulator is set to rule on the request Thursday.

Magyar aims to use the EU ballot to eclipse opposition rivals and to become the de facto challenger to Orban. A former insider in Orban’s ruling circles, Magyar has had a rapid rise after turning into a whistle-blower in February when he called out alleged corruption and abuse of power on the part of senior officials. He rallied tens of thousands over the weekend in one of the largest anti-government protests since Orban’s return to power in 2010.

“Let’s see how scared those in power are and whether they try to block us from running using administrative methods,” Magyar said.

Because he is entering the race so close to the European Union-wide ballot, Magyar couldn’t register a brand new party. Instead, he joined an organization that already existed but had virtually no following nationwide until now.

Hungary is holding municipal and EU elections simultaneously in June, with the next parliamentary ballot slated for 2026.

