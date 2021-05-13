(Bloomberg) -- Hungary plans to separate its regulator in charge of overseeing nuclear power-plant construction from the government and give more autonomy to its chief.

The draft law, posted on the parliament’s website on Wednesday, would allow Premier Viktor Orban appoint the chairman of the nuclear regulator for nine years and eliminate the possibility to dismiss him.

The legislation represents a break from more than a decade of centralization that saw Orban extend his influence over the courts, the media and education despite rising objections from the European Union.

It also reinforces concerns that he is building a “deep state” in case he loses next year’s parliamentary elections against an opposition that’s uniting against him for the first time. Some parties have vowed to stop the nuclear power station’s expansion, which is being financed by Russia.

The government, in the text of the bill, didn’t give a reason on why the nuclear regulator should no longer be overseen by the cabinet.

The post of the regulator’s chief is now vacant, as the previous head quit unexpectedly on April 29 without specifying reasons for his decision.

The institution is the key regulator of the country’s planned 12.5 billion euros ($15.1 billion) expansion of its sole nuclear power station.

