Orban Apologizes to EU Party to Avoid Expulsion from Mainstream

(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sent a letter of apology to the European People’s Party for calling some members “useful idiots” for demanding his party’s expulsion from the center-right group.

In the letter, Orban, who’s become a standard-bearer for Europe’s resurgent nationalists, also asked EPP leaders to support his Fidesz party’s membership. The letter was dated March 13. Bloomberg obtained a copy of the letter.

The EPP is scheduled to discuss a motion to expel Orban’s party on March 20, just two months ahead of crucial EU-wide elections.

