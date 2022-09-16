(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s Premier Viktor Orban belittled the European Parliament on Friday, saying a report by the legislative body that stated his nation was no longer a democracy was “a joke.”

A day earlier, the EP said in a non-binding resolution that there was a “clear risk” of a serious breach by Hungary of the bloc’s core values and flagged an “increasing consensus among experts that Hungary is no longer a democracy.”

“With regards to the European Parliament verdict, I find it funny,” Orban told reporters in Belgrade. “We’re not laughing because we’re somewhat bored. This is a boring joke.”

Hungary is in a standoff with the European Union over the disbursement of the funds, which are currently suspended, pending a probe by the EU’s executive arm into corruption and the erosion of the rule of law under Orban.

The Commission plans to wrap up its months-long investigation on Sunday and recommend funding cuts for widespread graft in Hungary, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing a senior EU official.

