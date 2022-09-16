11h ago
Orban Belittles European Parliament Vote on Democracy as ‘Joke’
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s Premier Viktor Orban belittled the European Parliament on Friday, saying a report by the legislative body that stated his nation was no longer a democracy was “a joke.”
A day earlier, the EP said in a non-binding resolution that there was a “clear risk” of a serious breach by Hungary of the bloc’s core values and flagged an “increasing consensus among experts that Hungary is no longer a democracy.”
“With regards to the European Parliament verdict, I find it funny,” Orban told reporters in Belgrade. “We’re not laughing because we’re somewhat bored. This is a boring joke.”
Hungary is in a standoff with the European Union over the disbursement of the funds, which are currently suspended, pending a probe by the EU’s executive arm into corruption and the erosion of the rule of law under Orban.
The Commission plans to wrap up its months-long investigation on Sunday and recommend funding cuts for widespread graft in Hungary, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing a senior EU official.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:15
Most Canadians prefer working from home, survey finds
-
5:25
Look for yield while sitting on the sidelines: Portfolio manager
-
5:11
These are the best restaurants in Toronto, according to Michelin
-
7:13
'The Merge': What to know about the Ethereum upgrade
-
2:18
Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctions billionaire's photos, mementos from college
-
5:13
Larry Berman: The need for alternative portfolio solutions and the inflation stress on yields