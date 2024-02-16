(Bloomberg) -- Zoltan Balog, a former Hungarian government minister and close confidant of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, resigned from his leading position in the country’s largest protestant church Friday.

Balog, who was also a close aide of outgoing President Katalin Novak, was the latest to depart in a scandal that cost Novak’s job over a pardon she granted in a pedophilia case.

Orban to Tackle Political Crisis After Hungarian President Quits

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.