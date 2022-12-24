(Bloomberg) --

Hungary is introducing a windfall tax on pharmaceutical producers, expanding special levies on its biggest listed companies to support public finances.

The tax amounts to 8% of net sales above 150 billion forints ($398 million), with lower rates for revenues below that level, according to a decree signed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban late Friday. The levy may raise as much as 108 billion forints from Budapest-based Gedeon Richter Nyrt. alone in 2023, according to a calculation by news website Portfolio.

Orban raised a windfall tax on Russian crude refining to 95% earlier this month, hitting Mol Nyrt., another one of the biggest companies listed in Budapest. The premier is rushing to plug holes in the budget after the European Union withheld billions of euros in aid due to concerns over the rule of law and the protection of human rights.

