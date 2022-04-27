(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will extend caps on food and fuel as newly re-elected Prime Minister Viktor Orban delayed the presentation of potentially unpopular measures to confront a budget challenge.

The government in Budapest will extend a price cap on fuel and on six basic food items, including sugar and flour, until July 1, Orban said in a Facebook video on Wednesday during a break from a cabinet meeting. The cap on food prices was due to expire on May 1 and for fuel on May 15.

Orban was re-elected earlier this month after limiting food and fuel prices, freezing mortgage rates and extending household utility subsidies to small companies, in addition to wage and pension hikes and almost $2 billion in tax rebates.

Now he must eventually unwind policies to stabilize the budget, which has also taken a hit from the fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine and from the EU’s decision, formally adopted on Wednesday, to kickstart a process that may withhold billions of euros in funding on rule-of-law and graft concerns.

The forint has been one of the world’s worst-performing currencies, dropping almost 5% since Russia’s invasion of Hungary’s eastern neighbor. It was down 0.6% by 2:55 p.m. in Budapest, while central European peers Polish zloty and Czech koruna strengthened.

Orban, in his statement, didn’t say whether energy price caps for small companies that expire on May 31 would also be extended, nor did he address future of the mortgage rate freeze that’s in place until the end of June.

The costliest measure, though, are the subsidies on household utility bills which have been in place for almost a decade and which have been a flagship policy of Orban’s successive administrations since 2010. Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas last week confirmed that the subsidy cost taxpayers as much as annual $3.6 billion at current gas-price levels.

Central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy on Tuesday called on the government to accelerate budget deficit cuts, arguing that monetary policy alone was insufficient to stem price-growth. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, jumped to an annual 9.1% in March, the fastest pace in almost 21 years.

