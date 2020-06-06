(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made an unusual move by relaxing his nationalistic rhetoric in a speech that mentioned improving relations with some neighboring countries.

In a speech two days after the centenary of a treaty signed in 1920 that stripped Hungary of about two-thirds of its territory, Orban highlighted warmer relations with four neighboring countries.

“We’re happy to build a shared future with a Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia and Serbia that are each proud of themselves as nations,” Orban said in his speech in northern Hungary’s border town Satoraljaujhely.

The Trianon Treaty, which marked the end of World War I for the country on June 4, 1920, is considered by many a national tragedy to this day. The premier has been keen to strengthen the role of the Visegrad Four: Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary, within the European Union to more effectively uphold local interests against bigger EU nations.

Hungary has been cooperating with neighbors to build infrastructure such as a motorway to Slovakia’s Kosice, bridges and a railway to Belgrade, Orban said.

“The hundred years of quarantine, the hundred years of solitude since Trianon have ended,” Orban said. “It’s great to have allies, good neighbors, and we can prepare together for the future.”

Spat With Ukraine

To be sure, eastern neighbors Romania and Ukraine have been in a spat with Hungary, related mainly to the fact that Hungarian isn’t an official language in either country, resulting in discrimination. For that reason, Hungary’s cabinet has blocked a joint declaration by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Ukraine.

To strengthen ties with ethnic Hungarians, Orban’s nationalist government extended citizenship to beyond the country’s borders in a 2010 bill. Despite criticism from neighboring cabinets at the time, more than 1 million people claimed the rights.

The premier has also kept a militant approach to protecting the country’s borders, fitting his adverse approach to migration.

“Compared to western Europe, we’re the island of peace and safety,” Orban said. “In order to keep it that way, the new Hungarian army is being built with urgency. One can only keep what he can protect.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.