(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban moved closer to extending his influence over scientific research, the latest area where the illiberal premier seeks to curtail thinking free of government influence.

The cabinet filed a bill late Tuesday to strip the Academy of Sciences of its research institutes, the country’s biggest where about 2,500 scientists work. Orban, whose lawmakers dominate parliament, has said the change would put the government in a better position to direct funding toward research that helped created economic value. Scientists have called the plan an attack on academic freedom and a way to exert political pressure over research.

