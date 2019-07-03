(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is planning a new round of power centralization depending on the outcome of municipal elections in October, Index news website reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the plans in the ruling Fidesz party.

Potential steps include amending the constitution, weakening the rights of workers in favor of employers and further measures affecting the judiciary, Index reported on Wednesday. The mandate of the National Judicial Council, which has called for the removal of the Orban-appointed head of the court system, would also be changed, according to Index. The government may also bar the adoption of children by same-sex couples.

Spokesmen for Fidesz and Orban’s government didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The government is unlikely to proceed with the overhaul if the opposition retakes Budapest, which ruling party officials consider a realistic scenario, Index said. Losing control of the capital would likely prompt a shake-up in Fidesz’s leadership though without affecting Orban’s position as head of the party.

Orban has overseen the most extensive consolidation of power in the history of the European Union since his return to power in 2010. The illiberal premier controls most of Hungary’s formerly independent institutions as well as the continent’s biggest propaganda machine. The EU is currently probing rule-of-law violations in Hungary while Europe’s biggest political group suspended Fidesz’s membership for undermining democratic standards.

To contact the reporter on this story: Zoltan Simon in Budapest at zsimon@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Balazs Penz at bpenz@bloomberg.net, Andras Gergely

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.