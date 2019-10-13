(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party was on track to lose control of Budapest in municipal elections, partial results showed, after a video of one of his allies rollicking in an orgy on a luxury yacht handed a last-minute gift to the opposition.

If confirmed, the outcome may give opposition parties, which united behind joint candidates, momentum to strengthen their alliance against the self-styled opponent of liberal democracy. Gergely Karacsony, a district mayor, led 50%-45% against Istvan Tarlos, the two-term Orban-backed incumbent in the capital, with 45% of the votes counted.

For one of the European Union’s most high-profile populist leaders, the loss of Budapest would be Orban’s biggest electoral disappointment of the past decade after seven seven consecutive victories in nationwide ballots by his ruling Fidesz party. It would also be a signal for a leader who has crushed civil society and controls much of the national media, that a significant share of Hungarians opposes his rule.

The development underscores a trend in which nationalists from Turkey to Poland are encountering headwinds in major cities, which tend to lean more liberal and be less receptive to hard-line nativist rhetoric. Poland’s opposition swept most big cities in local elections in 2018, while earlier this year opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan scored a shock victory in the Istanbul mayoral race.

In Hungary, opposition parties fielded joint candidates in the capital and other cities for the first time to improve their electoral chances. The tactic provided a boost, helping them to be on track to win nine of the country’s 23 biggest cities outside of Budapest, tripling their previous result.

A political gift fell in their laps in the final week of the campaign, when a video emerged showing the ruling-party mayor of Gyor, western Hungary’s largest city, taking part in a sex party on a yacht.

The footage, circulated on porn websites, jarred against the conservative family values that Fidesz projects across its media networks and ubiquitous billboards. Zsolt Borkai, Gyor’s mayor, was also accused of using public funds to finance the trip and of using drugs. He has apologized for his behavior but denied the latter accusations.

While Borkai was on track to be re-elected as mayor in the Fidesz stronghold, results elsewhere, including in Budapest, showed that letting him pursue his campaign amidst the scandal may have tipped several close races in favor of the opposition, which portrayed the sex-video as uncovering the true face of Orban’s party.

Major sex scandals have been rare in recent Hungarian politics but the extravagance of the boat trip wasn’t an entirely isolated case. Many of the Orban’s relatives, advisers and allies from parliament and business have been displaying flamboyant lifestyles, including with hunting jaunts, cruises, private jets and the display of luxury possessions.

Even as the loss of Budapest is a blow to Orban, the ruling party was on track to maintain its control of the majority of cities as well as in its traditional strongholds in rural areas, according to the partial results. Even in the capital, Fidesz was poised to maintain control of the city assembly, which could potentially hijack the new mayor’s policy agenda.

That only adds to the uphill battle for the opposition, which need to keep up their momentum for three more years until the next parliamentary election in 2022. For now, Orban can count on the EU’s fastest economic growth, surging wages and his media juggernaut to help him maintain dominance. He has also vowed to punish cities financially that vote against Fidesz.

But first Orban needs to deal with his scandal-ridden party. As he voted on Sunday, Orban said he’d address the Borkai issue for the first time on Monday, with some speculating that the newly re-elected mayor would be forced out to distance the scandal from Fidesz.

Meanwhile, “The Devil’s Advocate,” the pseudonym for the mysterious blogger who leaked the Borkai video, has pledged to publish other similarly scandalous material involving Orban’s inner circle.

