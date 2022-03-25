(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Viktor Orban rebuffed an emotional plea by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for Hungary to offer stronger backing for Ukraine, including support for energy sanctions against Russia and providing military aid to its eastern neighbor.

Zelenskiy had singled out Orban, the European Union leader with the closest ties to President Vladimir Putin, during a video-conference on Thursday with European Union leaders gathered in Brussels. He urged Orban to “decide already” on sanctions and military support in the face of mounting Ukrainian civilian casualties at the hands of Russian troops.

Orban, who’s facing a general election on April 3, has maintained a balancing act by backing EU sanctions so far against Russia and providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while accepting refugees.

But he’s called energy sanctions a “red line” out of concern that it would drive up prices in Hungary. And unlike most EU peers, Orban has rejected the supply of military aid to Ukraine -- and even barred its transit through Hungary -- saying it may drag the country into the war.

“We’re not going to let Hungary be dragged into the war, that’s why we’re not sending soldiers or weapons to Ukraine,” Orban said a Facebook post on Friday. “I made President Zelenskiy understand this. For us, Hungary is first!”

