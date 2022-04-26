(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian salaries increased by nearly a third after an election-year spending spree by Prime Minster Viktor Orban’s boosted already surging wages.

Gross monthly wages rose 31.7% annually in February to 545,965 forint ($1,568), the Budapest-based statistics office reported on Tuesday. The increase was the biggest on record, according to Bloomberg data going back to 1998.

Orban, who won a fourth consecutive term in April 3 vote, wooed voters with public-sector wage hikes and bonuses, including the equivalent of six-months’ salary for soldiers and police. The moves boosted public-sector wages by 54% in February and outpaced the corporate sector, where paychecks grew 12%, according to the statistics office.

The Hungarian leader is expected to announce spending cuts and revenue increases in the coming weeks to shore up the budget after the pre-vote spending, plus costs tied to Russia’s war on neighboring Ukraine, opened a hole in public finances.

The EU has also withheld billions of euros in funding on graft concerns and is expected to formally launch a new mechanism against Hungary this week over concerns regarding the rule-of-law and corruption that may ultimately deny Hungary a chunk of its more than 40 billion euros ($43 billion) in funding.

Surging wages are adding momentum to spiraling inflation, which accelerated to an annual 8.5% in March, the highest level since 2007. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, is at an annual 9.1%, the fastest pace in almost 21 years.

