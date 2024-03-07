(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Viktor Orban has spent months pushing Hungary’s central bank to cut interest rates more aggressively and lift the country out of recession. The tension is tipping into open conflict.

Once Orban’s right-hand man, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy is now pitted in an acrimonious confrontation with the government, a dispute that’s descended into a cycle of public name-calling and volleys over rate cuts, central bank independence and credibility.

Distrust between the two sides is so intense that all meaningful communication between them has broken down, according to people familiar with the dispute who asked not to be identified.

The escalating row exposes a new level of dysfunction in economic-policy circles in Budapest, unnerving investors and sending the forint to its weakest level against the euro in a year.

“A hit to central bank credibility may be an acceptable cost at present to achieve Orban’s goals,” Malin Rosengren, a portfolio manager at Bluebay Asset Management, told Bloomberg. “However, such a loss to credibility destabilizes the currency for years to come.”

The feud reached boiling point last week, when the government unveiled plans to step up supervision over the central bank, ostensibly to hone in on what it sees as lax financial management, particularly tied to a controversial network of foundations. Matolcsy called it a “significant attack” against the monetary-policy institution.

The foundations, which were set up by Matolcsy a decade ago and have since mostly invested in real estate, have come under scrutiny of the European Central Bank. Orban, who initially provided political cover amid allegations of misappropriation, has changed tack and is zeroing in on the investments.

The government’s aim is at least in part an attempt to address legal issues surrounding the foundations, which had been staffed with friends and allies of the governor and which from their inception have vexed some inside the institution, according to a person familiar. The central bank has pledged to shut down the entities in the past, but failed to follow through.

The disruption from the dispute has taken its toll on the forint, further weighing on one of the worst-performing emerging-market currencies this year. That prompted Finance Minister Mihaly Varga to signal in an interview with Bloomberg that the government may yet reconsider the contested legislation when the cabinet is slated to discuss it next week.

Investor Signal

The government’s decision will assess “not just whether it conforms to legal requirements, but also the economic and business environment in which the decision is made,” Varga said in an interview in Budapest Wednesday.

The forint strengthened against the euro after Varga’s comment but dropped again on Thursday. It traded down 0.3% by 2:27 p.m. in Budapest for the biggest decline among 23 emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

“An attack on the independence of a central bank is always worrisome,” said Enzo Puntillo, head of emerging-market debt at Zuercher Kantonalbank, who bought into eastern European bonds in 2022 ahead of the recent easing cycle. “Many economic malaises start this way.”

Hungary’s $180 billion economy had one of the hardest post-pandemic landings, pushing the European Union member state into an extended recession, triggering a near-crisis in the currency and one of the highest inflation rates in the region. Industrial output, Hungary’s export engine, continues to stall, while consumer spending hasn’t buoyed the economy.

The standoff centers partially on what policy remedies are at hand, including Matolcsy’s call for greater fiscal restraint and Orban’s cabinet pushing for stimulus programs, including subsidized corporate loans and caps on mortgage and company credit.

Those programs, the brainchild of Economy Minister Marton Nagy, Matolcsy’s former deputy, are seen in the central bank as undermining policy goals and disrupting monetary transmission. The central bank keeps a running tally of such policies, according to people familiar with the matter.

The measures “increased the country’s vulnerability in an already dangerous global economic environment, weakened its financial sovereignty and slowed its recovery from a recession,” the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement statement on Thursday. The bank listed 11 such programs and called for the their removal “as quickly as possible.”

The government in turn accuses the central bank of dragging its feet on rate cuts, which haven’t kept pace with slowing inflation. That’s led to the highest real-interest rate level in the EU — proof positive, according to Orban’s circle, that rate setters are out of touch with real-world economic problems.

Matolcsy Mandate

Last month, the central bank did boost the size of its rate cuts to a full-percentage point, taking the main rate to 9% following four consecutive 75 basis-point monthly reductions — still the highest benchmark in the EU. It failed to resolve the feud with the government.

The dispute is unlikely to result in Matolcsy’s removal a year before his mandate expires, two people familiar with the situation said. More likely, they said, was that the government would bide its time until then, with finance chief Varga seen as the heir-apparent to succeed in the role.

While Matolcsy still meets Varga occasionally to talk about the economy, the same can’t be said about Nagy. Once Matolcsy’s protege, Nagy was ousted from the central bank in 2020, only to become Orban’s economic adviser and later his minister.

Last week, Matolcsy called Nagy an incompetent manager and said his policies aimed at boosting consumption were “doomed to fail.”

Nagy said he was glad Matolcsy was no longer his boss.

--With assistance from Andras Gergely.

(Updates with forint in 11th paragraph, central bank comment in 16th paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.