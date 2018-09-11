(Bloomberg) -- European lawmakers will make final arguments on whether Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s “illiberal” government should be subject to the European Union’s strictest sanctions for threatening democracy and the rule-of-law in the world’s largest trading bloc.

The 751-member European Parliament has never before voted to trigger Article 7 of the EU treaty against a member state, which could ultimately lead to the suspension of a government’s vote in the EU. Orban will speak at the debate in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, a day before the vote. Two-thirds of lawmakers need to agree that Hungary poses a “clear risk of a serious breach” of EU values to start the process.

The venue is the next battleground between supporters of liberal democracy in the EU and populists inspired by Orban’s anti-immigration and EU-bashing policies. Sweden became the latest country over the weekend to see a surge in populist votes after similar forces pushed Britain toward exiting the EU and catapulted political bedfellows to power in Poland and Italy. Poland could be next up, since the European Commission has already started a similar process against officials in Warsaw.

Even as sanctions against Hungary are unlikely -- ultimately a unanimous decision would be required for that -- the vote will be a test of the EU’s commitment to defend its values before elections for European Parliament next year, where populists are angling to wrest control over the bloc’s direction. It also puts the European People’s Party, the center-right political group that’s parliament’s biggest, in the hot seat about Orban, a member it has until recently shielded from criticism.

The debate on Hungary will raise pressure on the EPP, which “could eventually break,” Naz Masraff, an analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia, said in a report. He predicted lawmakers will muster the needed two-thirds of the votes against Orban on Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron has led the way in rallying parties to forge a common front against populists next year, chastising the party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose CDU lawmakers also sit in the EPP, for tolerating Orban in its ranks. The Hungarian leader is scheduled to meet the EPP caucus on Tuesday evening to convince them to vote against the Article 7 motion.

‘Flat Lies’

Orban, who was elected for a third consecutive term in April, has argued that mainstream groups like the EPP need to widen their political tent. He’s urged them to adopt some of the anti-immigration policies anti-establishment parties have used to take the wind out of their sails, much as his group, Fidesz, has done in Hungary. Come what may, Fidesz won’t leave the EPP, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said.

“There’s no intention to leave the EPP,” Kovacs told reporters in Brussels on Monday, calling the report on Hungary “flat lies”. The gap between the elitist view and the will of the people has grown and “should be bridged,” he said.

Orban has appointed allies to head formerly independent institutions, rewrote the constitution and curtailed the power of the courts since returning to power in 2010. More recently, he’s led a crackdown against non-governmental organizations, the press and universities. He has called for the end of liberal democracy and the creation of an “illiberal state” with few effective checks on executive power.

