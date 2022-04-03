(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party took a commanding lead in Hungarian elections, according to an early count that appeared to dim the chances of a six-party opposition alliance to block him from a fourth consecutive term.

With 36% of the votes counted, mostly from rural districts that are the core of Orban’s support base, his Fidesz party was leading a six-party opposition alliance 58% to 30% on Sunday in the party list vote. It was also tipped to win a large majority of the electoral districts that may give it close to a two-thirds parliamentary majority. A far-right party, Mi Hazank, may also clear the parliamentary threshold.

The count is expected to swing at least partially toward the opposition alliance later in the evening as the urban votes, especially from the capital Budapest, are tallied. But it may be a tall order for the opposition to overcome such a steep early deficit.

“We expect a clear victory,” Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas told reporters.

