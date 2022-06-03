(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s obstinate approach toward negotiating sanctions against Russia are undermining European Union unity and weakening the bloc’s position on the world stage, a senior Czech official said.

Czech Minister for European Affairs Mikulas Bek said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s stonewalling against efforts to pass a sixth package of EU sanctions this week, including an embargo on most Russian oil, had increasingly left Budapest isolated among Western powers, even if he eventually relented.

By contrast, tensions have eased between the EU and Poland, another eastern member that, like Hungary, has repeatedly engaged in dust-ups with Brussels over issues ranging from immigration to the rule of law. Since winning a fourth consecutive term in last month’s elections, Orban has not dropped his combative approach, Bek said.

“Unlike in Poland’s case, there is a clear negative shift in attitude to the bloc, and it’s a conscious choice of the Hungarian government,” Bek said in an interview on Thursday. “It’s a very risky approach.”

EU leaders appeared to reach a consensus on sanctions on Monday after giving in to Orban’s demand for an exemption and guarantees on purchasing Russian oil. But the package hit another hurdle on Wednesday, when Budapest returned with more objections, to the frustration of member states who thought a deal had been reached.

The new requests included removing Patriarch Kirill, who heads the Russian Orthodox Church and has been a vocal supporter of President Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine, from the proposed list of sanctioned individuals.

“There is a clear dissonance coming from Hungary, and that is definitely perceived outside of the bloc,” Bek said. “It’s ultimately making Moscow happy.”

The approach could backfire for Orban by strengthening calls from within the EU to abandon the need for unanimous agreement on certain measures, he said. While the debate shouldn’t be “black and white,” Hungary may actually induce demands for more radical changes in the process that could eventually reduce its influence further, he said.

The Czechs will assume the bloc’s rotating presidency in July, and they plan to prioritize Ukraine’s bid to become a candidate for EU entry.

Prague welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to create a wider European political community, as long as it doesn’t hamper the efforts of Ukraine and other membership hopefuls to join.

“We’re aware that EU enlargement and the effectiveness of the decision-making processes are two sides of the same coin as some states see that as an obstacle for adding new members,” he said. “We’re ready for compromises in that respect.”

