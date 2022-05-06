(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he rejected the European Union’s latest proposal to ban Russian oil, saying it was tantamount to a “nuclear bomb” being dropped on his country’s economy.

At the same time, Orban, in a state radio interview on Friday, outlined his demands, saying his end-game isn’t to veto the EU sanctions but to have “constructive cooperation” that takes into account Hungary’s interests, including on the latest sanctions package.

Orban said he wants a five-year exemption -- instead of the one-year delay currently under consideration -- for Hungary to comply with an EU ban on Russian oil. He also said weaning Hungary off of Russian crude requires billions of dollars in investments and access to Hungary’s share of the EU’s pandemic funds to pay for it.

The EU’s executive has blocked Hungary’s access to its 7.2 billion-euro ($7.6 billion) share of pandemic funds over concerns about graft.

He also said he won’t support sanctions on religious figures, including Russia’s Patriarch Kirill.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.