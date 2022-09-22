(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party will launch an advertising blitz at home against European Union energy sanctions, putting the populist leader on a collision course with peers who are readying new restrictions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Orban proposed launching a “national consultation” on the issue, Mate Kocsis, the ruling Fidesz party’s parliamentary group leader, told reporters on Thursday. Critics have said such campaigns, formerly aimed against immigrants and Hungarian-born US investor and liberal philanthropist George Soros, amount to little more than a large-scale government ad campaign bordering on state propaganda.

Orban is seen as the closest leader in the EU to Russian President Vladimir Putin and he has frequently lashed out against EU sanctions. But it was at the same closed-door ruling party meeting late Wednesday that he also for the first time explicitly called for the withdrawal of EU sanctions, Magyar Nemzet, a newspaper affiliated with Fidesz, reported without citing anyone.

Orban told his lawmakers in a closed-door meeting that sanctions have hurt Europe’s economy more than Russia’s and withdrawing them would tame inflation and reduce the risk of a recession, the newspaper reported.

His comments came as the EU continues to block Hungary’s access to crucial funding on graft concerns and as EU foreign ministers agreed to bring forward additional restrictive measures against Russia as Moscow prepares to annex further parts of Ukraine.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.