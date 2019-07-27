(Bloomberg) -- Hungary may need to pass two stimulus packages next year to counter the “very hard times” Europe is likely to experience economically, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

The cabinet may have to inject stimulus in the spring and fall of 2020, the Hungarian leader said on Saturday at a ruling party retreat in Baile Tusnad, in neighboring Romania.

Hungary’s economy grew 5.3% in the first quarter, the fastest growth rate in the EU. Orban has vowed to deliver at least 4% average annual expansion through 2022.

