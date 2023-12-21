(Bloomberg) -- The European Union can bypass Hungary’s opposition to joint aid for Ukraine by striking a separate deal among the 26 other member states at a summit early next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Thursday.

The bloc has been looking for ways to get around Hungary’s intransigence after talks over a €50 billion ($55 billion) package for the government in Kyiv broke down at a summit last week.

A potential back-up option that has been floated is having member states funnel money to Kyiv outside of the EU budget process, an option Orban signaled may be viable.

“It’s not a question that Hungary’s will can be circumvented in many areas,” the premier told reporters in Budapest. “The others have that opportunity in this area as well.”

With political infighting in Washington also holding back key aid from the US, at stake is President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s ability to marshal continued support for Ukraine amid a second full winter of combat since Russia invaded in early 2022.

Any assistance for Ukraine should be awarded for a shorter duration than the current proposal, Orban said, adding that the matter should be considered separately from disputes over the EU’s funding for Hungary.

