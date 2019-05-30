(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban unexpectedly decided to indefinitely suspend a plan to carve up the supreme court, in what may be an attempt to salvage his place in the European political mainstream.

Hungary won’t set up a new public administration top court, currently part of the supreme court, as of next year, Gergely Gulyas, the minister in charge of the prime minister’s office, told reporters on Thursday after a cabinet decision. The new top court would have functioned under the influence of Orban’s justice minister. The move comes as the European People’s Party, the EU’s biggest political family, considers whether to expel Orban for his erosion of the rule of law and to make way for a broad pro-EU coalition in the new European Parliament.

