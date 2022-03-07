30m ago
Orban Signs Order Authorizing NATO Troops Stationing in Hungary
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a government decree authorizing stationing of NATO troops in Hungary.
The decree, published on Monday, upholds the government’s ban on transport of lethal weapons to Ukraine via Hungary.
Unlike many other east European member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Orban’s government hasn’t specifically asked for NATO troops to help defend its border with Ukraine, saying it has sufficient military resources.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:59
Is your portfolio ready for higher interest rates?
-
6:13
Food prices climb to record as Ukraine war roils trade
-
Los Angeles mega-mansion sells for US$141M at auction
-
6:13
Women's participation in labour market rebounds but pay gaps remain
-
12:30
BoC will have to 'kill the economy' to crush inflation: Rosenberg
-
3:33
Apple confirms plans for March 8 event; 5G iPhone SE expected