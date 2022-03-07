(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a government decree authorizing stationing of NATO troops in Hungary.

The decree, published on Monday, upholds the government’s ban on transport of lethal weapons to Ukraine via Hungary.

Unlike many other east European member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Orban’s government hasn’t specifically asked for NATO troops to help defend its border with Ukraine, saying it has sufficient military resources.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.