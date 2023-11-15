(Bloomberg) -- A firm linked to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s son-in-law is involved in negotiations to buy Budapest Airport Zrt., according to people familiar with the matter.

Equilor, a financial group indirectly controlled by Istvan Tiborcz, the husband of Orban’s eldest daughter, is among those advising the Hungarian government on a deal that would hand Orban long-coveted control of the fast growing hub, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential matters.

The arrangement highlights the blurred lines between business and politics in Hungary, where a new elite with ties to Orban’s family and his ruling party have taken over large swaths of the economy since the nationalist premier returned to power in 2010. The European Union last year suspended more than $30 billion in funding for Hungary on graft and rule-of-law concerns.

Radio Free Europe reported in January that Equilor was already handed a government contract in 2021 to advise the government on the purchase of Budapest Airport. That was before a lender that’s majority owned by BDPST Group, Tiborcz’s main investment vehicle, took control of Equilor. That contract expired last year, according to the government’s website. Equilor also advised Hungary on the state’s $1.8 billion purchase of Vodafone Plc’s local unit, completed this year.

BDPST Group directed questions about Tiborcz’s role to Equilor, which declined to comment. The Economic Development Ministry, which is leading talks on the Budapest’s hub’s acquisition, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Hungary Teams With Vinci on Plan to Purchase Budapest Airport

Hungary has teamed up with French infrastructure giant Vinci SA, which would operate the airport, and is working to line up financing for the multi-billion dollar acquisition, Bloomberg previously reported.

Hungary is hoping to reach an agreement before Christmas. That timeline is possible but challenging as several key hurdles remain, the people said. Even if a deal is reached, closing would likely have to wait until next year, said the people.

Orban had already tried to buy the hub in 2021 but the bid fell apart as Hungary couldn’t come up with the money to acquire Budapest Airport for a reported value of about €4.4 billion ($4.7 billion), including debt.

Hungary Said to Offer $4.6 Billion for Budapest Airport Control

Daniel Jellinek, the owner of local real estate developer Indotek and a business partner of Orban’s son-in-law, took part in those talks on behalf of the buyers, which then also included Mol Nyrt., the Hungarian refiner close to the government.

Several major assets in which the state had a role in purchasing, ranging from banks to telecommunications firms including the Vodafone unit, ultimately ended up under the control of entrepreneurs with close business ties to Orban.

AviAlliance GmbH, operator of the Hungarian hub and its biggest shareholder, initially had no plans to sell the airport. It entered into talks after a years-long government campaign that pilloried the current owners for under-investing in the hub, a claim the management has strongly denied. The German airport-management firm declined to comment on the discussions.

The airport’s privatization started in 2005 and the Hungarian government sold its remaining stake in 2011, a year after Orban returned to power. The concession agreement lasts until 2080.

--With assistance from Marton Kasnyik and Veronika Gulyas.

