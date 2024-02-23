(Bloomberg) -- Hungary and Sweden are about to sign a substantial defense industry deal, opening the way for parliament in Budapest to ratify the Nordic country’s NATO accession at the start of next week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Orban, who is hosting his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson on Friday, said in a radio interview that the arms agreement will mark the last act that was needed to convince his lawmakers to back Sweden’s NATO bid.

Monday’s vote in Hungary’s parliament is the final approval needed for Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization — which will help the military alliance defend its eastern flank following Finland’s admission last April. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago spurred the two Nordic nations’ applications to join the bloc.

Kristersson has said earlier that the two sides may discuss cooperation on Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets that Hungary uses in its air force.

Hungary operates 14 Gripens under a lease agreement that expires 2026, and discussions have been underway to extend and expand that deal.

Orban, Russia’s closest ally in the European Union, also reiterated his calls to stop supporting what he sees as a doomed effort by Ukraine to fend off Russia’s attacks. A victory by Donald Trump in November’s US elections would help sway the NATO alliance toward that stance, Orban said.

