(Bloomberg) --

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he’ll extend a price cap on vehicle fuel by three months, providing a financial cushion for voters as he faces a tight race for re-election.

Orban made the announcement in a state-of-the-nation speech Saturday aimed at kicking off the campaign for the April 3 parliamentary elections that polls show to be the closest of his three terms in office.

Orban previously froze mortgage rates, capped energy prices for retail customers, as well as prices of a narrow range of staple food items, but inflation nevertheless surged to an almost 15-year high in January. The fuel-price cap had been due to expire on Feb. 15.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.