(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki and Italy’s Matteo Salvini to discuss setting up a new nationalist party in the European Union.

Orban spoke about the plans on state radio on Friday, a day after he finalized a divorce with the European People’s Party, the EU’s largest political group, by withdrawing his Fidesz party.

The move pre-empted Fidesz’s ouster from the center-right group, whose patience had run out with the nationalist leader after largely shielding and legitimizing his decade-long power consolidation in Hungary.

