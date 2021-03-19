Mar 19, 2021
Orban to Meet Salvini, Polish PM to Plan New EU Populist Party
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki and Italy’s Matteo Salvini to discuss setting up a new nationalist party in the European Union.
Orban spoke about the plans on state radio on Friday, a day after he finalized a divorce with the European People’s Party, the EU’s largest political group, by withdrawing his Fidesz party.
The move pre-empted Fidesz’s ouster from the center-right group, whose patience had run out with the nationalist leader after largely shielding and legitimizing his decade-long power consolidation in Hungary.
