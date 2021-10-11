(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s first-ever opposition primary mobilized voters, helping the united bloc widen its lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling party, a poll showed.

Six opposition parties that have banded together had a cumulative 52% backing among decided voters, compared with 44% for Orban’s Fidesz party, Telex news website reported on Monday, citing a Republikon poll. The opposition leads 40% to 34% among eligible voters. The poll had a 3.2 percentage-point margin of error.

The week-long primary runoff kicked off on Sunday, with the winner poised to be the opposition’s pick for premier if Orban is ousted from power in elections likely to be held in April.

The runoff pits Klara Dobrev, a European Parliament vice president, against Peter Marki-Zay, a conservative city mayor.

Both have pledged to undo Orban’s consolidation of power, including by voiding a constitution approved over opposition objections.

