49m ago
Orban Trails Opposition in Poll as Primaries Mobilize Hungarians
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s first-ever opposition primary mobilized voters, helping the united bloc widen its lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling party, a poll showed.
Six opposition parties that have banded together had a cumulative 52% backing among decided voters, compared with 44% for Orban’s Fidesz party, Telex news website reported on Monday, citing a Republikon poll. The opposition leads 40% to 34% among eligible voters. The poll had a 3.2 percentage-point margin of error.
The week-long primary runoff kicked off on Sunday, with the winner poised to be the opposition’s pick for premier if Orban is ousted from power in elections likely to be held in April.
The runoff pits Klara Dobrev, a European Parliament vice president, against Peter Marki-Zay, a conservative city mayor.
Both have pledged to undo Orban’s consolidation of power, including by voiding a constitution approved over opposition objections.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
8:34
Inflation is coming to a food court near you
-
4:38
Crypto mystery: Where's the US$69B backing the stablecoin Tether?
-
7:11
Don’t let inflation sideswipe your retirement
-
5:30
European cities top travel openness ratings in new analysis
-
3:06
Home insurance can be more expensive in smaller towns: Experts
-
9:39
Food inflation heats up and energy crisis may make it worse