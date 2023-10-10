(Bloomberg) -- The mayor of one of Europe’s biggest battery hubs called on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to close a loophole the government created in environmental regulation.

Orban’s administration last month changed legislation to allow polluting companies to escape fines or the possibility of a shutdown by signing contracts with authorities in which they pledge to cease illegal practices. While the government almost immediately said it would amend it to make clear it was targeted at an ailing iron-foundry, it has yet to do so weeks later.

A surge in battery industry-related investments has triggered widespread protests in Hungary, with residents including those in and around the country’s second-biggest city of Debrecen fearing contamination from factories that work with hazardous material.

“I ask the government of Hungary to repeal the legislation,” Debrecen Mayor Laszlo Papp said in a Facebook post on Monday. “The safety of Debrecen’s residents isn’t a question of signing a contract, it’s our duty.”

The demand carries political weight because Papp is a ruling-party mayor and has been a staunch supporter of Orban’s drive to make Hungary and Debrecen, in particular, one of the biggest producers of batteries for electric vehicles on the continent.

The city has received more than $10 billion in battery-related investments in the past two years alone, including from China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd, which is building Europe’s biggest battery factory there.

“We need regulation that provides guarantees for everyone that companies can’t exploit legal loopholes,” Papp said. “There can be especially no leniency for battery makers.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.