(Bloomberg) -- The European Union won’t use its new budget power to deny funds to countries accused of violating democratic standards until after Hungary holds elections, in a win for Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has accused the bloc of conducting a “rule-of-law jihad.”

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, will be ready to use the so-called conditionality mechanism in more than five-to-nine months, according to an EU official familiar with the planning. Orban faces a general election on April 3.

The EU Court of Justice this week backed the legality of the new budget rule, paving the way for the commission to withhold billions of euros of funding to countries accused of violating the bloc’s democratic standards. Hungary could miss out on more than 40 billion euros ($45 billion) from the EU’s seven-year budget, Poland more than 130 billion euros.

The EU took an informal first step last year by sending letters to Poland and Hungary to address accusations that funds provided by the bloc could have been subjected to corruption or fraud, or that the EU’s financial interests are at risk.

Draft Guidelines

Orban tried to delay the activation of the mechanism and took the EU to court over its legality. He has also insisted that the commission couldn’t use the rule before the elections.

The commission is in the process of tweaking draft guidelines for how it plans to use the new tool, and will publish those in no more than three weeks, said the official, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private.

The commission will need to show that there’s a direct link between actions in the targeted country and actual damage or serious risk of damage to the EU’s finances. As such, the EU will have to investigate each case itself and ensure it has reliable information, the official said.

Orban’s ruling Fidesz called the EU court ruling this week “the latest step in a months-long political revenge campaign.” The party said that the EU wants to stigmatize Hungary for its child-protection law,” which critics including the commission say restricts LGBTQ rights.

