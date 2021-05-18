(Bloomberg) -- Andrea Orcel’s legal battle with Banco Santander SA is finally headed before a judge, setting up a showdown between two of Europe’s most high-profile bankers over a rescinded job offer, secret tape recordings and millions in lost pay.

The hearing at a Madrid court Wednesday, which was twice postponed, is expected to include testimony from Santander Chairman Ana Botin. Orcel, who took over as UniCredit SpA’s chief executive officer last month after being out of a job for more than two years, isn’t required to attend in person. The hearing may still be canceled if both sides reach a last-minute settlement.

Orcel, who quit as UBS Group AG’s top investment banker in 2018 to join Santander as CEO, is seeking compensation for breach of contract after Spain’s No. 1 lender rescinded the offer in a dispute over pay. He is asking for as much as 112 million euros ($136 million), claiming Santander upended his career with its last minute decision. Santander in turn accused Orcel of secretly recording conversations on the matter.

The case has been further complicated after Orcel joined UniCredit in April, dragging Italy’s No. 2 bank into the picture. The hearing was first scheduled for March 10 but had to be postponed after the judge in the case had to quarantine when a family member was diagnosed with Covid-19. Agenda problems forced a second postponement.

A spokesperson for Santander referred to comments made by the lender in September when it said the board “remains confident that the decision not to proceed with Mr. Orcel’s appointment was both correct and handled appropriately, and looks forward to resolving the matter in court.” Spanish law firm De Carlos Remon, which represents Orcel, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Botin stunned the financial world in September 2018 by naming Orcel, then head of investment banking at UBS, as CEO. The 58-year-old Rome native made his reputation advising on some of Europe’s biggest banking mergers prior to the financial crisis, and he had a long history working for Botin’s late father Emilio on deals. At UBS, he reshaped the investment bank as the firm pivoted toward wealth management, but waited in vain for the top role.

His move to Santander fell apart within months over the issue of the UBS bonuses that he risked forgoing by joining a competitor. In the Spanish bank’s version, its letter offering Orcel a job required him to make his “best efforts” to reduce the cost to Santander of his deferred compensation from UBS. The Swiss lender did agree to pay him an amount of 13.7 million euros but Orcel refused to have that factored in to cutting the cost of his appointment, Santander said in a statement in July 2019.

The ongoing dispute has cast a shadow over his appointment to UniCredit. The Italian lender will not compensate him for deferred payments he will lose for joining a peer within seven years of leaving the Swiss bank in 2018. Orcel became CEO there on April 15, fulfilling his dream of running a major bank.

Proceedings at Madrid’s Court of First Instance No. 46 are expected to only last Wednesday morning. A decision could take weeks or even months, and the court’s verdict can be appealed. A settlement can be reached at any time, even when proceedings start and until the judge gives the verdict.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.