Orders for U.S. business equipment rise most in eight months

President Biden has not been a great ally to Canada: Former NAFTA council member

Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment rose in April by the most in eight months, marking yet another robust month of capital investment fuelled by a broader reopening of the economy.

Core capital goods orders, a category that excludes aircraft and military hardware and is seen as a barometer of business equipment investment, increased 2.3 per cent after a 1.6 per cent gain a month earlier, Commerce Department figures showed Thursday.

Bookings for all durable goods -- or items meant to last at least three years -- unexpectedly decreased 1.3 per cent from the prior month, reflecting declines in orders for motor vehicles and military aircraft.

The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.8 per cent increase in total durables orders and a one per cent gain in core capital goods bookings.

The economy’s rebound from the pandemic, solid business investment and lean inventories have powered non-defense capital goods orders in all but one of the last 12 months.

However, shortages of materials and delivery bottlenecks have driven input prices skyward and hampered factories’ ability to keep up with demand. Unfilled orders for durable goods rose for a second month.

Core capital goods shipments, a figure that will be used to calculate investment in the government’s second-quarter gross domestic product report, increased 0.9 per cent in April.

Business spending on equipment advanced at a 13.4 per cent annualized rate in the first quarter, helping the economy grow at a 6.4 per cent pace, revised data from the Commerce Department showed separately on Thursday. Personal spending climbed at an 11.3 per cent rate.

Meanwhile, initial jobless claims dropped for a fourth straight week, indicating steady improvement in the labor market. Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 38,000 to a fresh pandemic low of 406,000 in the week ended May 22, Labor Department data showed Thursday.

Stock-index futures and the dollar were little changed after the flurry of economic data. Treasury yields rose.

Other gauges of manufacturing activity, like industrial production and the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index, posted solid readings in the month though came in shy of forecasts.

The Commerce Department’s durable goods data showed an almost 26 per cent drop in military hardware orders, the largest decline since the start of last year. Total durables bookings minus the defense category were unchanged, while orders excluding transportation equipment rose one per cent, beating expectations.

Orders for motor vehicles and parts, an industry hit hard by a semiconductor shortage, fell 6.2 per cent in April.