Orders for U.S. Durable Goods Increase by Most in Six Months

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. orders for durable goods surged in January by the most in six months, extending the manufacturing sector’s steady rebound from the shutdowns last spring.

Bookings for durable goods -- or items meant to last at least three years -- increased 3.4% from the prior month after an upwardly revised 1.2% gain in December, Commerce Department figures showed Thursday.

Core capital goods orders, a category that excludes aircraft and military hardware and is seen as a barometer of business investment, rose 0.5% after an upwardly revised 1.5% gain.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1.1% increase in total durables orders. The median forecast for core capital goods called for a 0.8% gain after a previously reported 0.7% December increase.

While total factory production has not quite reached pre-pandemic levels, the value of core business goods orders is well above where it was a year ago. They rose to a fresh record high last month, helped by more bookings for computers and electrical equipment.

Shipments of non-defense capital goods minus aircraft, used to calculate business investment in the government’s gross domestic product report, jumped 2.1% in January, the most in three months.

Furthermore, fiscal relief paired with more widespread vaccinations and prospects of infrastructure spending should support business investment in the months ahead.

The jump in overall durables orders reflected huge increases for aircraft and defense hardware. Excluding defense, bookings rose 2.3% in January.

U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. reported 4 orders in January, following 90 in December. While not directly comparable on a month-to-month basis, the jump in Boeing’s orders at the end of 2020 helps explain the almost 390% surge in bookings for commercial aircraft.

The report follows a broad-based, fourth-straight monthly gain in manufacturing production in January. Although, regional Federal Reserve measures of factory activity have been more mixed, and the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index eased last month.

Rebuilding diminished inventories has also been a key tailwind for factories. The value of durable goods inventories shrank 0.3%, after falling 0.2% in December.

Digging Deeper

Excluding transportation, durable goods orders rose a more moderate 1.4% after a 1.7% December gain

A separate Commerce Department report Thursday showed gross domestic product grew at a revised 4.1% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, little changed from a preliminary estimate of 4%

Orders for computers and related products climbed 8.7% in January, while bookings for electrical equipment and appliances rose 4.2%

