(Bloomberg) -- The Bootleg blaze in southern Oregon has swelled to become the biggest among scores of current wildfires engulfing the western U.S. and is expected to grow as dryness and heat thwart fire crews.

Bootleg is about 30% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service, and officials have ordered mandatory evacuations in some areas. While firefighters are battling to control its southern flank, the agency expects “significant acreage increase” on its eastern side.

Historic droughts and searing heat exacerbated by climate change have touched off a cascading series of wildfires, played havoc with electric grids and created water shortages for farmers and communities throughout the U.S. West. Bootleg comes on the heels of last year’s fires that amounted to the most expensive disaster in Oregon history. A study found that June’s deadly Pacific Northwest heat wave was intensified by greenhouse gas pollution.

The fire now ranks as the fourth-largest in the state in records dating to 1900, and could move up the list as it continues to expand, said Courtney Travis, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. She said the area isn’t expected to get any rain soon and temperatures will climb through the week, fueling the blaze. It could be weeks before firefighters have it contained, she said.

There are currently 83 large fires burning in the U.S. with all but one are in the West. Through July 19, more than 35,000 wildfires have burned more than 2.5 million acres across the U.S., according to the U.S. National Interagency Fire Center. While the number of fires is above the 10-year average the amount of acreage is below.

Despite its size, the Bootleg blaze hasn’t affected many communities because of its wilderness location.

“It’s a rather remote area,” said Travis. “That’s probably the only good thing about the fire.”

