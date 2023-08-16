(Bloomberg) -- Cities across northwestern parts of the US are breaking temperature records for this time of year as a large ridge of high pressure has locked in heat within the region.

Portland, Oregon hit 103 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, a new record for the date. Nearby Redmond, Oregon hit 105, which was also a record for Aug. 15. Olympia, Washington also set a high for the date at 100 degrees, as did Spokane with a recording of 102 and Lewiston, Idaho with 109. More records are expected on Wednesday, the US National Weather Service said.

“The duration and intensity of the heat is leading to a more significant health risk to the region than typical summer heat, especially for those without adequate air conditioning,” the weather service said. A more expansive cool down is expected Friday.

Further north in Canada, heat warnings continue in British Columbia and Alberta through Wednesday.

Calgary’s high is forecast to reach 34C on Thursday, or 93F, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In other weather news:

Tropics: There are three potential storms brewing in the Atlantic including one in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 20% chance of forming in the next seven days. In the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Greg is spinning southeast of Hawaii, while Hurricane Fernanda is churning through the open ocean west of Mexico. A third potential storm is brewing closer to Mexico’s coast with a 90% chance of forming in the next two days.

Japan: Tropical Storm Lan is moving west of Japan and heading northeast after causing flooding across the country.

Europe: The heat wave that’s baking continental Europe is spreading further as citizens in southeast France were told to stay at home for most of the day.

