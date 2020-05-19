(Bloomberg) -- Oregon is holding its primary pretty much as planned Tuesday, the only state since the coronavirus pandemic to do so.

While other states have either canceled in-person voting, postponed primaries or, like Wisconsin, endured public debates over how to vote, Oregon’s long-running vote-by-mail system left it well-positioned for the primary.

The only change to this year’s election went into effect in January: Voters no longer need to pay for postage on their ballot.

Elections officials have already been verifying and counting ballots that came in over the weekend, and ballots have to be turned in to a public drop box by 8 p.m. Pacific time, so results should be available later in the evening.

Apart from the no-longer-competitive Democratic presidential primary and an open primary to replace retiring Republican Representative Greg Walden, the state has mostly local races on the ballot.

Coming up:

The District of Columbia, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Indiana have primaries on June 2.

