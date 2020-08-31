(Bloomberg) -- Oregon State Police are returning to Portland after the fatal shooting of a man amid clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters, the Associated Press reported. Trump blamed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler for allowing violence to continue in the city, the site of protests since the May 25 death of Black man George Floyd while in police custody. Wheeler, meanwhile, said it was Trump who “created the hate and the division.”

Trump plans to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, over the objection of the state’s Democratic governor. Protests have intensified in Kenosha since a police officer on Aug. 23 shot and Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back during an attempted arrest. Blake his hospitalized with serious injuries. Last week, a 17-year-old Trump supporter was accused of shooting three people, two fatally, during a protest in Kenosha.

Democrats have accused Trump of inflaming violence as part of his re-election campaign call for law and order. Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak Monday in Pittsburgh “on whether voters feel safe in Donald Trump’s America” and the Democrats’ differing vision, his campaign said. Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, called on Trump to stop “fanning the flames of hate and division“ in society.

“I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same,” said Biden, who plans to campaign nationally and speak against violence.

Wisconsin lawmakers will hold a special session Monday to discuss police reforms, the Associated Press said.

Key Developments:

Wolf Says Portland Officials Foster Violence Among Protesters

How One Black-Owned Bookstore in Chicago Is Staying Open

Hunger Is Threatening to Kill More People Than Covid This Year

‘Decolonization’ Group Alleges Racial Bias at EPA Field Office

Protester Pushes Officer Guarding Rand Paul Near White House

Portland Mayor’s press conference Sunday night:

A police officer is fatally shot in St. Louis:

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.