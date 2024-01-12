(Bloomberg) -- The Oregon Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge seeking to keep Donald Trump off of the Republican primary and general election ballots.

The court said in a statement that it expects that the US Supreme Court will resolve the dispute. It gave the five Oregon voters behind the case the option to file a new petition in light of any ruling by the country’s highest court.

The announcement follows a decision by the US Supreme Court to review a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that concluded Trump engaged in insurrection by inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot and gave up his right to run for president again.

The ballot challenges, which are playing out throughout the country, concern Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which says a person who took an oath to support the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” is banned from holding office again.

Trump argued in an appeal that the clause excludes the president, that he didn’t engage in insurrection and that only Congress has the authority to disqualify him.

The Oregon petitioners had asked the state Supreme Court to direct Oregon’s secretary of state to disqualify Trump based on the 14th amendment. The secretary argued that she had no authority under Oregon law at the primary election stage to consider the issue.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.