(Bloomberg) -- Cutting back on organic milk and avoiding pricier grocery stores are among the adjustments UK shoppers are taking as they look to navigate the rising cost of living.

The move to cheaper goods and outlets is showing up in the spending patterns of Barclays Plc’s credit card users, according to Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan. Customers are “shoring up their balance sheets,” he said at a Bank of America Corp. conference Tuesday.

Still, while UK consumers are exhibiting greater caution in spending, Barclays is seeing no signs of distress yet, Venkat added.

The bosses of Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest Group Plc offered a similar diagnosis at their own panels at the same conference. NatWest CEO Alison Rose said households are facing a tough time given inflation and high interest rates but have built up savings buffer during Covid and employment is high.

NatWest’s Chief Financial Officer Katie Murray said at a conference last week that the bank is still observing a lot of discretionary spending by customers. “People are continuing to be economically active,” she said, although the economic mood is weighing on some.

The comments come as rate hikes boost revenue at lenders across Europe. Still, the “squeeze on households, a GDP slowdown and associated loan-growth decline is clouding confidence,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.