(Bloomberg) -- Produce grower Soli Organic Inc. is building an indoor farm with a controlled environment that mimics the outdoors as part of a broader national expansion.

The Seattle-area 130,000 square-foot farm is the ninth of 15 planned facilities across the U.S., and will supply 5 million pounds of organic herbs and leafy greens per year, the company said in a news release. It will be operational in 2023. Its indoor growing system uses soil, like a field outdoors, rather than hydroponics or aeroponics like competitors, Chief Executive Officer Matt Ryan said in an interview.

The technology “provides plants just what they need,” Ryan said. It also costs less to produce, so the company’s organic products can have prices comparable to conventional greens, he said.

The new facility comes as food companies increasingly look to more environmentally friendly growing practices, and as premium produce gains popularity with consumers.

Rockingham, Virginia-based Soli Organic was founded in 1989 under the name Shenandoah Growers, Inc. Its produce is in more than 20,000 retail stores in the U.S.

