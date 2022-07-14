Are you looking for a stock?

    Jul 14, 2022

    Organigram reports $2.8M Q3 loss, gross revenue up 90%

    The Canadian Press

    Organigram Q3 sales jump 88%, gains market shares

    Organigram Holdings Inc. reported a loss of $2.8 million in its latest quarter as its gross revenue rose 90 per cent compared with a year ago.

    The cannabis company says the loss amounted to 0.9 of a cent per share for the quarter ended May 31 compared with a loss of $4 million or 1.4 cents per share a year earlier.

    Gross revenue in what was the company's third quarter totalled $55.2 million, up from $29.1 million in the same quarter last year.

    Net revenue was $38.1 million, up from $20.3 million.

    Organigram CEO Beena Goldenberg says the company achieved record net revenue and it expects to top it again in its fourth quarter on the strength of new product listings, increased retail sales momentum and international shipments.

    The company says its market share in the quarter amounted to 7.8 per cent.