Laurentian acquisition expands presence in Quebec while exposing us to new products: Organigram CEO

Organigram Holdings Inc. reported first-quarter results Tuesday that beat analyst expectations while stating it is on track to become profitable earlier than anticipated later this year.

Organigram, the fourth-biggest Canadian cannabis producer by market share, said it now plans to achieve positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter of its current fiscal year, one quarter earlier than expected.

The Moncton, N.B.-based company said it made $30.4 million in net revenue in its first quarter, an annual increase of 57 per cent, while finally generating positive gross margins of $2.5 million. It also booked an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.9 million, narrower than the $5.7 million loss it reported a year earlier.

Analysts expected Organigram to report $29.4 million in revenue and a $4.7 million adjusted EBITDA loss in the quarter, according to Bloomberg data.

In an analyst call on Tuesday, Organigram Chief Executive Officer Beena Goldenberg said that the company expects to continue its revenue and volume growth over the next year.

"We are very pleased with the record results in the past quarter," she said. "We continue to generate significant momentum that I believe positions us for a successful fiscal 2022."

To take advantage of the company's momentum that has seen its Shred value flower and edible offerings and bulk volume brands gain market share at the expense of bigger, more capitalized players like Tilray Brands Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp., Organigram plans to expand its growing capacity by roughly 50 per cent. That will help sell its Shred brand outside of the Alberta and Ontario markets, where it is one of the most popular cannabis products in those provinces, Goldenberg said on the analyst call.

"As we build out our capacity, we do believe there's more market share to to grab from those offerings," she said.

The company also plans to leverage its recent acquisition of Laurentian, a Quebec-based licensed producer, with an additional $7 million in capital to help build out a processing and automation production line.

Goldenberg also said she expects to see meaningful revenue in 2023 from the company's joint venture with Hyasynth Biologicals Inc. that uses biosynthesis to produce pure cannabinoids without relying on cannabis plants. Organigram invested $2.5 million in Hyasynth in December, bringing its total investment in the startup to $10 million.

"We''ll use that time to do the right research to do the right consumer work and make sure that we're ready to go once the product is scaled," Goldenberg said.