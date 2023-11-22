(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. and EIG Global Energy Partners made a revised takeover offer to Origin Energy Ltd. hours before a shareholder vote that was expected to reject an existing A$19.1 billion ($12.5 billion) bid.

A new proposal would see the group put forward a lower A$9.20 a share bid to Origin holders if a vote on the current offer goes ahead and fails, according to a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity as the details aren’t public.

Should the vote pass, institutional shareholders would be offered a chance to roll their stock into the bid vehicle, the person added. The Australian Financial Review earlier reported details of the revised offer.

Trading in Origin’s shares was temporarily paused Thursday pending “an update in relation to the proposed acquisition,” the company said in a statement. Origin didn’t immediately respond to a request to comment on a revised proposal.

Origin’s board is also discussing whether to delay the scheduled shareholder vote at 2pm in Sydney which had been intended to review the consortium’s existing offer, according to people familiar with the matter, who also requested anonymity to discuss private details.

The value of the current proposal is dependent on exchange rates and is currently priced at A$9.43 a share, Origin said Tuesday.

Deliberations are ongoing and the vote could still go ahead as scheduled, the people said.

Representatives for the Brookfield-led consortium didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

A potential delay on the proceedings could give the Brookfield-led group more time to make the case for its revised proposal after AustralianSuper, Origin’s top investor, confirmed it would oppose the existing deal and vote it down.

How Australia Pension Funds Are Becoming Global Force: QuickTake

AustralianSuper, the country’s largest pension fund, has lifted its holding in recent weeks to at least 16.5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Rules in Australia require a minimum of 75% of shareholders participating in a vote to approve a takeover offer, meaning a stake of the size held by AustralianSuper has usually proved sufficient to block a deal.

The investor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

AustralianSuper has argued the consortium’s proposal was well below the utility’s long-term value. The fund also raised concerns about a shortage of opportunities to invest in the nation’s energy transition.

(Updates from first paragraph with details)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.