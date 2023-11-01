(Bloomberg) -- Origin Energy Ltd.’s top investor AustralianSuper will reject an improved A$19.4 billion ($12.5 billion) takeover offer from a Brookfield Asset Management Inc.-led consortium, the latest blow to the fund’s efforts to add exposure to the energy transition.

A revised proposal from the group, which includes EIG Global Energy Partners, “remains substantially below our estimate of Origin’s long-term value,” AustralianSuper, the country’s largest pension fund, said in its statement.

“At this point in time it looks very hard to see this deal going ahead,” said Jamie Hannah, deputy head of investments and capital markets at Van Eck Associates Corp., which holds Origin shares and is considering its voting intentions ahead of a shareholder meeting later this month.

Sydney-based Origin’s shares plunged 6.6% in local trading Thursday, the most since December, amid the declining prospects for what would be one of Asia’s largest takeovers this year.

Origin and the bidders didn’t immediately respond to requests to comment on AustralianSuper’s decision.

Brookfield launched its bid to acquire Origin last November after the fund had earlier been rejected in a $14 billion offer with technology billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes to acquire AGL Energy Ltd., a rival Australian utility.

The Canada-based fund’s renewable energy strategy is attempting to invest in businesses that want to decarbonize but lack the capital or expertise to do so. Brookfield has outlined plans to spend as much as A$30 billion in Origin over 10 years to accelerate the utility’s shift from fossil fuels to cleaner energy.

“It’s going to be a real challenge I think for Brookfield to get this over the line,” according to Simon Mawhinney, chief investment officer of Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd., which he said holds about 3% of Origin and will back the takeover. “We think the Brookfield offer is very reasonable relative to our assessment of fair value.”

AustralianSuper holds about 13.67% of the utility’s shares and a Nov. 23 meeting will require three-quarters of votes cast to back Brookfield’s proposal in order for the deal to go ahead.

“A significant risk remains that the takeover fails,” Morningstar Inc. said in a note, arguing that to be approved the takeover would need about 87% of other investors to vote in favor. “This is a big ask.”

Brookfield and EIG earlier Thursday raised the value of their proposal by about A$1.2 billion, or 8%, to A$9.53 per share, and that offer has been unanimously recommended by Origin’s board.

The bidders said their revised offer is final and above a valuation of Origin set out in an independent expert’s report. The new valuation represents a premium of about 70% to Origin’s price when a deal was first proposed, the companies said.

Under the proposal, Brookfield would acquire Origin’s power generation and electricity retailing business, which serves more than 4.5 million homes and businesses, and currently operates Australia’s biggest coal plant. EIG would add the company’s liquefied natural gas unit, one of Asia’s largest.

