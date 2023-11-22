(Bloomberg) -- Thursday’s shareholder vote on the A$19.1 billion ($12.5 billion) Brookfield Asset Management-led offer to buy Origin Energy Ltd. could be delayed after the bidders lobbed a last minute alternative proposal, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing unidentified people.

Origin’s largest shareholder, pension fund AustralianSuper, has opposed the takeover offer from Brookfield and its private equity partner EIG Global Energy Partners, arguing the price is well below the Sydney-based utility’s long-term value. The vote had been scheduled for 2pm Thursday.

A potential delay on the proceedings could give the Brookfield-led group more time to make its case to other major shareholders after AustralianSuper vowed to vote it down and raised its Origin stake to about 16.5% last week.

Representatives for the private equity consortium, Origin and AustralianSuper did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Australian rules require a minimum of 75% of participating shareholders to approve a takeover offer. That means 16.5% opposition has usually proved sufficient to block a deal, as typically not all retail investors will cast a ballot.

