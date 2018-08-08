(Bloomberg) -- Orix Corp. has agreed to buy a stake in aircraft lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. from China’s HNA Group Co. for $2.21 billion, one of the Japanese financial firm’s largest deals.

Through its aviation leasing unit, Orix will get a 30 percent stake in Avolon from HNA’s Bohai Capital Holding Co. unit, the Tokyo-based company said in a statement on Wednesday. HNA is unwinding deals that had made it one of China’s most aggressive acquirers of foreign businesses.

While the two lessors will continue to operate independently, Orix expects to tap Avolon’s ability to make large orders for aircraft directly from manufacturers, it said in the statement. Dublin-based Avolon is the world’s third-biggest aircraft leasing company by fleet size and Orix is the 12th largest, according to FlightGlobal.

Plane leasing has gained popularity in recent years in Asia amid a travel boom in the region. Boeing Co. expects the global market for aircraft to almost double in the next 20 years. Other Japanese firms including Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. are also looking to take advantage of that growth to expand their aviation leasing businesses.

HNA’s Reversal

Orix said it expects the transaction to be completed in November following approvals. The firm hasn’t made a deal of this size since it bought Dutch asset manager Robeco from Rabobank Groep for 1.94 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in 2013.

For HNA, the transaction is the latest in a series of large asset sales as it reverses a multiyear acquisition spree to bring its debt load under control.

Bohai bought Avolon in 2016, then tripled the aircraft trader’s size by buying CIT Group Inc.’s plane-leasing business for more than $10 billion a year later. Since then, Avolon has been divesting non-core assets, including a portfolio of about 100 airplanes that it gained from CIT.

To contact the reporters on this story: Gareth Allan in Tokyo at gallan11@bloomberg.net;Takako Taniguchi in Tokyo at ttaniguchi4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Marcus Wright at mwright115@bloomberg.net, Russell Ward

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.