(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire private-equity manager Orlando Bravo said that his firm plans to invest in blockchain technology companies.

“We will be big players on the buyout side as this industry matures,” the Thoma Bravo co-founder said Thursday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. Bravo had previously expressed an interest in Bitcoin, which he owns.

Bravo also called for more transparency around special purpose acquisition companies. He said that SPACs should offer more disclosure around sponsor returns and performance versus projections. Bravo said that his firm expects to start a product.

Thoma Bravo, which manages more than $83 billion, invests in the software and technology industries and favors subscription-based platforms. The Chicago-based firm has been actively investing money after raising almost $23 billion last year for its latest fund.

Read more: Thoma Bravo Billionaire Says Virtual Dealmaking Is Here to Stay

Transactions this year include the firm’s $6.6 billion acquisition of online postage company Stamps.com, and its $3.7 billion deal for financial software provider Calypso Technology.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.