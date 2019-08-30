48m ago
Orlando International Airport to Stop Flights Sept. 2 Due to Dorian
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Orlando International Airport is to cease commercial flight operations on Sept. 2 due to Hurricane Dorian, it said in a statement on Twitter.
Trump Rushes to Prepare Federal Response to Hurricane Dorian
