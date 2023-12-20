(Bloomberg) -- The Orlando Magic inked a deal with Kia that will put the automaker’s name on the NBA team’s arena.

The facility will now be called the Kia Center, the Magic said in a statement. Terms of the pact weren’t disclosed. The team’s previous partnership was with Amway in a deal worth $40 million over 10 years, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Amway, a direct selling company, was co-founded by Richard DeVos, the late owner of the Magic whose family still controls the team.

The deal expands Kia’s relationship with the NBA. The brand, which is headquartered in South Korea, has worked with the league for over 15 years, including being its official automotive partner. It also adds to its ties to US entertainment venues, including the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

As part of the deal with the Magic, Kia will install electric car charging stations outside the arena and create a hospitality lounge.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.