(Bloomberg) -- PKN Orlen SA predicts there’s a “big chance” it will garner enough support from shareholders this week to close the acquisition of its smaller local refining rival as Poland’s largest oil company continues its spending spree amid a push into green transition.

The merger between Orlen and Grupa Lotos SA, both state-controlled, is in the final stage as owners of both companies are set to vote on Wednesday and Thursday to rubber stamp the tie-up. The transaction is the first of two that Orlen plans to complete this year as it seeks to buy the country’s biggest gas distributor PGNiG SA.

“I think that shareholders understand the strategic importance of this merger and there’s big chance that we will achieve appropriate thresholds at the assemblies to finalize it,” Robert Sleszynski, Orlen’s head of Mergers and Acquisitions, said in an interview. “We can’t be certain because there’s always some risk, but I’m more certain than not that we will get the votes.”

The company already has the verbal backing of its biggest private shareholder NN Group NV’s Polish pension fund, as well as from Norges Bank Investment Management, which said on its website it plans to vote in favor of the deal.

Saudi Aramco

Orlen’s spending spree, which started with buying power utility Energa SA, will see it taking over 13.2 billion-zloty ($2.8 billion) Lotos and 32.2 billion-zloty PGNiG in all-stock deals.

It argues the takeovers will give it a better platform to invest in energy transition as the European Union is shedding fossil fuels -- the process, which according to Sleszynski, will only be sped up by the war in Ukraine.

The deal to buy Lotos allowed Orlen to start cooperation with Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, which will become a shareholder in Lotos’ Gdansk refinery under the transaction remedies imposed by the European Commission.

According to Sleszynski, partnering with Aramco, allows Orlen and especially Lotos, to diversify away from Russian supplies, but most of all it gives them the potential to start petrochemical and alternative fuel projects. That will in turn also help finance a switch away from traditional fuels.

“Why petrochemicals? It’s the business that will enable us to sustain and drive future growth, while emitting as little CO2 as possible,” Sleszynski said.

Lotos, which still gets about 80% of crude from Russia, could struggle to diversify supplies if European sanctions kick in, according to Orlen’s Sleszynski.

PKN, whose refineries in Poland, Lithuania and Czech Republic slashed Russian reliance to 50% now from 90%-95% seven years ago, is operationally ready to completely cut off deliveries from the east. However, it wants all EU refiners to follow or the bloc to impose a mechanism that would level the playing field. Otherwise, the switch may not be possible.

“We’re not in a position to say today that if these kinds of measures aren’t implemented, we, as the only company in Europe, will get rid of Russian crude and become completely non-competitive,” Sleszynski said. “That would dramatically affect the Polish economy, too.”

Synergies

Orlen, which preliminary estimated synergies with Lotos to amount to “several billion” zloty over 10 years, says the actual benefits may be larger as the macroeconomic environment has changed. The first effects should be visible from 2023 as the company may close the deal next month.

As far as the PGNiG deal is concerned, Orlen wants to propose the share swap ratio in “a few weeks” and close the deal in November. The new company may start consolidating results from next year and Sleszynski sees more opportunities ahead.

“We will become a very attractive partner for potential joint projects with all the energy majors,” he said. “We already see this happening. We want to do it as soon as possible and that’s why we’re targeting end-of-year as the deadline for completing all three mergers.”

(Updates with additional comments, more context)

